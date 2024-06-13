Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Blaney latest to be eliminated in Midlands North West Euro count

Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney has been eliminated after the fifteenth count in the Midlands Northwest European election count. It follows the elimination last night of the other Donegal based candidate, Independent Peter Casey.

Independent Luke Ming Flanagan still leads the way, and is now 10,000 votes off the quota.

Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry and Maria Walsh also look certain to be elected, along with Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen.

Meanwhile Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly has moved even further ahead and is in pole position to win the final seat; he is now almost 18,000 votes clear of Sinn Feins Michelle Gildernew – who will need significant transfers from her party colleague Chris McManus when he is eliminated later today.

Counting gets underway again at 9am this morning, with the final count expected tonight.

Top Stories

Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will act quickly on LUH Neurology review – Donnelly

13 June 2024
uisce eireann
News, Top Stories

Valve repair works may cause water supply disruptions in Rathmullan

13 June 2024
Pringle Shaven
News, Audio, Top Stories

Summer education provision for children with special needs must be improved – Pringle

13 June 2024
colum eastwood
News, Top Stories

Failure of PPS to challenge Solider F’s anonymity is wrong – Eastwood

13 June 2024
