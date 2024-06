Bus Eireann has announced their Derry to Galway Route will become wheelchair accessible at key end-to-end points.

The Route 64 enhancement aims to improve the inclusivity and convenience of Bus Eireann’s services for all passengers

Bus stations in Letterkenny, Ballyshannon, Sligo and Galway will be designated wheelchair accessible from June 23rd.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says the enhancement of the service for people with a disability will be a huge benefit: