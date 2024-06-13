Failure of PPS to challenge Solider F’s anonymity is wrong – Eastwood

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood says the treatment of Bloody Sunday families seeking justice for the murder of their loved ones has been disgraceful.

It comes after the family of William McKinney confirmed that the PPS has failed to challenge anonymity for ‘Soldier F’ who is charged with the murder of two people in Derry as well as five charges of attempted murder.

In a statement, the Foyle MP says the treatment of the Bloody Sunday families has been a disgrace for the last fifty years, and it remains a disgrace today. Once again, he says, they have been forced to press the Public Prosecution Service to act in the public interest and to treat the individual accused of murdering their loved ones in the same way that other defendants are treated.

Mr Eastwood says William McKinney’s family are right to say the PPS should have made an approach to them about a decision not to challenge the anonymity of ‘Soldier F’.

He adds the pretence that the anonymity order means anything is a sham, after he himself named him in the House of Commons and concludes every one of the families, and every person in Derry knows who he is.