Driver arrested following serious road traffic collision in Tyrone

Police have arrested a man in connection with a serious road traffic collision in Tyrone.

They are asking anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and contact 101.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Annaghilla Road shortly after 5am this morning.

A man in his 20s sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

He remains in a serious, but stable condition.

The driver of a transit van, also involved in the collision, was unharmed.

Following a search of the nearby area, officers located the suspect driver of the Seat Leon on an adjoining road.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences including; causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report where an accident occurred causing damage and injury.

He remains in custody at present as enquiries continue.

