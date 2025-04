A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Killygordon, Liscooley, Cloughfin, Ballylast, Dromore Road, The Curragh, Castlefinn, and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 11pm this evening until 7am tomorrow morning.

Supply may take 3-4 hours to fully return to all affected properties.