Former HSE Chief Executive calls for new national drugs strategy

The former chief executive of the HSE has called for a new National Drugs Strategy, because ‘lives are being lost’.

The Citizen’s Assembly on drug use, of which members are appearing before an Oireachtas Committee on the issue today, had called for a new strategy by the end of June 2024.

The Department of Health has said it will look at the issue in 2025, when the current Drugs Strategy expires.

Chair of the Citizen’s Assembly, Paul Reid, says the slow pace of implementing a health-led approach to drug use is frustrating members of the assembly:

RNLI Portsalon Rescue
News, Top Stories

Two rescued after yacht gets into difficulty near Portsalon

13 June 2024
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man injured in weekend attack in Derry

13 June 2024
fs2-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Firstsource announces 50 redundancies at Derry office

13 June 2024
Peader Toibin
News, Top Stories

Peader Tobin becomes latest to be eliminated in Midlands NW constituency

13 June 2024
