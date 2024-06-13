Former HSE Chief Executive calls for new national drugs strategy

The former chief executive of the HSE has called for a new National Drugs Strategy, because ‘lives are being lost’.

The Citizen’s Assembly on drug use, of which members are appearing before an Oireachtas Committee on the issue today, had called for a new strategy by the end of June 2024.

The Department of Health has said it will look at the issue in 2025, when the current Drugs Strategy expires.

Chair of the Citizen’s Assembly, Paul Reid, says the slow pace of implementing a health-led approach to drug use is frustrating members of the assembly: