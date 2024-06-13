Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government will act quickly on LUH Neurology review – Donnelly

 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has told the Dail there are 437 more staff working at Letterkenny University Hospital than there were when the government took office, but he accepts more needs to be done.

Mr Donnelly was responding to Deputy Pearse Doherty, who questioned him this morning on the lack of Neurology Services, with the Patients Deserve Better campaign identifying Letterkenny as one of five hospitals across the country in need of significant improvement in that area.

Mr Donnelly said a review is ongoing, and results should be available by the end of September.

He acknowledged that the results were initially promised by the end of this month, and promised that once the recommendations are finalised, the government will act quickly…………….

 

You can hear that full exchange here –

Stephen Donnelly
Government will act quickly on LUH Neurology review – Donnelly

13 June 2024
uisce eireann
Valve repair works may cause water supply disruptions in Rathmullan

13 June 2024
Pringle Shaven
Summer education provision for children with special needs must be improved – Pringle

13 June 2024
colum eastwood
Failure of PPS to challenge Solider F’s anonymity is wrong – Eastwood

13 June 2024
