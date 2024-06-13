HSE and Gardai take part in knowledge sharing and networking conference

Almost 200 members of the HSE and An Garda Siochana took part in a knowledge sharing and networking conference today in Donegal.

The aim of the event was to provide promote, develop and improve the existing interagency working relationship between Gardai and the HSE for the enhanced care and protection of people.

The conference also looked at existing challenges and proposals for better interagency working opportunities.

The key frontline services and processes for vulnerable people who require assistance and/or who may be a victim of crime with a focus on the victim and/or the vulnerable were also highlighted.