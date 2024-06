A man has been injured during a weekend attack in Derry.

The man in his 20s was walking in the Clooney Terrace area towards Spencer Road between 2:10am and 2:20am on Sunday when he was hit to the left-hand side of his face.

He required stitches to his face.

Enquiries have been carried out and CCTV footage reviewed.

Police however, are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the assault to come forward.