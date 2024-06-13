Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Peader Tobin becomes latest to be eliminated in Midlands NW constituency

Aontú leader Peadar Tobin has been eliminated after the eighteenth count in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan is now just 2 thousand 792 votes off the quota, and is likely to be elected to the European Parliament on the next count.

Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen are all but certain to get elected too.

Meanwhile, Michelle Gildernew has now moved ahead of Ciaran Mullooly in the race for the fifth and final seat.

The former Sinn Féin MP gained over 20 thousand transfers from her party colleague Chris McManus’ distribution.

