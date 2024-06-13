Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
People urged to have their say on future of Ebrington

People are being asked to have their say on the future of Ebrington in Derry.

The North’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill says realising the full potential of Ebrington will deliver a wide range of economic, social and cultural benefits for local communities, and showcase the city across the island and to the world.

A series of community information sessions are being held to discuss Ebrington and opportunities to make it better.

Updates will be provided at the events on the new North Atlantic (DNA) Museum which it’s anticipated will be a major major tourism and cultural attraction for the city and the North West when it opens its doors in 2026.

The North’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill in urging people to have their say, says regeneration and investment in the North West is essential and exciting.

Over £32 million has been invested in Ebrington in recent years.

Information sessions are taking place next week, on Tuesday at the Walled City Brewery, on Thursday at Studio 2 and the following week, on Tuesday June 25th at Waterside Shared Village from 6:30pm each evening.

