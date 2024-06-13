Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In this hour we discuss a new survey which highlights the issues with the CAHMS service – later we hear how 5 fishing organisations have come together to try and save the industry:

In this hour we talk to an Antrim mother who is in the top 1% content creators on OnlyFans:

We talk history with Dr Joe Kelly and the focus is the rise and fall of the Donegal rail network. Later comedian Enya Martin has a chat ahead of her show in Letterkenny:

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

13 June 2024
100% Redress Party and at least five Independents to form a new grouping on Donegal County Council

13 June 2024
Government will act quickly on LUH Neurology review – Donnelly

13 June 2024
Valve repair works may cause water supply disruptions in Rathmullan

13 June 2024
