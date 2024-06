Sitting Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has been eliminated after the seventeenth count in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

The outgoing MEP’s over 36 thousand votes are now being distributed among the remaining candidates.

As things stand, the other Sinn Féin candidate, Michelle Gildernew, is almost 18 thousand votes behind Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly.

However, Chris MacManus says he expects most of his transfers to go to his party colleague: