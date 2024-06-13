Summer education provision for children with special needs must be improved – Pringle

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle says the Government has no understanding of the experience of families with children with disabilities, and is calling for more school-based summer provision, and other measures.

Addressing the Dáil during the debate on a Sinn Fein Special Education motion, Deputy Pringle urged the government to reverse a decision to cut summer provision capitation payments from €45 to €30 a week.

Deputy Pringle said more school-based summer provision must be made available, and when September comes, children with special needs should have access to appropriate education in their own community………………