Fresh talks take place today to try to avert strike action at Aer Lingus.

97.7 per cent of the airlines pilots voted in favour of industrial action yesterday.

Their action over pay could see passengers grounded within weeks.

The Irish Travel Agents Association is urging both sides to reach a resolution.

It’s warning a strike over the summer months will have a serious impact on holidaymakers and corporate travellers.

CEO of the ITAA Clare Dunne says the grounding of planes will cause havoc……..