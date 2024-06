A body has been found by teams searching for a missing 55 year old man from county Derry.

The remains were recovered in the Tobermore Road area of Magherafelt today.

The team who made the discovery have been looking for Stephen Watterson, who was last seen in the Glenburn Park area of Magherafelt on June 3rd.

The body is yet to be formally identified and a post mortem will be carried out.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.