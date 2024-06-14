Marginal increase in waiting list numbers at Letterkenny University Hospital

There has been a marginal increase in waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital last month.

Inpatients and day cases recorded an increase of 0.9% while outpatients seen a rise 0.7%.

The number of people on the inpatient and day case waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital currently sits at 1,598, 18 of whom are children.

428 of those patients are on a list for general surgery, followed by 401 who are orthopaedic patients.

There are a further 395 patients are awaiting a gynaecology appointment.

Meanwhile the number of outpatients on a waiting list at Letterkenny is 15,281.

1,887 are children.

2,065 patients are awaiting respiratory medicine appointments, closely followed by 2,038 in the orthopaedic list.

Finally, there was 1852 patients waiting for an appointment in cardiology.