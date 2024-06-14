No resolution in sight as Aer Lingus pilots strike looms

The threat of strike at Aer Lingus is looking more certain.

Talks between the airline and the pilots union IALPA (pron: eye-al-pa) broke down without any agreement last night.

Pilots have voted for industrial action – including possible work stoppages – in a bitter row over pay.

The airline’s asked for 15 days notice if flights are to be grounded. The union is only legally bound to give them 7 days notice.

No further talks are planned between the sides, and Joan Scales – Editor of Travel2Ireland and the Travel Times – believes the dispute will be escalated………….