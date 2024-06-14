Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No resolution in sight as Aer Lingus pilots strike looms

The threat of strike at Aer Lingus is looking more certain.

Talks between the airline and the pilots union IALPA (pron: eye-al-pa) broke down without any agreement last night.

Pilots have voted for industrial action – including possible work stoppages – in a bitter row over pay.

The airline’s asked for 15 days notice if flights are to be grounded. The union is only legally bound to give them 7 days notice.

No further talks are planned between the sides, and Joan Scales – Editor of Travel2Ireland and the Travel Times – believes the dispute will be escalated………….

