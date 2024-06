Animal rescue volunteers in the Finn Valley area are in a ‘nightmare’, as the number of animals in need of help are on the rise.

Doreen Russell of Twin Towns Lost and Found Dogs says as it stands there simply aren’t enough resources to cope.

It’s taking a toll on volunteers who are trying to do their best.

Ms Russell says a large amount of time is taken up with paperwork, leaving little time to do the physical work involved and that volunteers are few and far between: