Donegal progress to All Ireland Quarter-Final after 24-point hammering of Clare – Martin McHugh full time reaction

Donegal have progressed to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals as they defeated Clare on a score-line of 2-23 to 0-05 in Castlebar this afternoon.

An early Ryan McHugh goal set the tone for what was a one-sided affair as Donegal led by 1-11 to 0-01 at half time.

Another goal at the beginning of the second half from Oisin Gallen really twisted the knife into the Banner county and Donegal continued to tag on scores for the remainer of the game.

Clare were never really in the contest and it took them 54 minutes to register their first score from play.

Donegal’s win combined with Tyrone’s win over Cork means Donegal have topped their group and will go straight into an All Ireland Quarter Final in 2 weeks time.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney gave their reaction at full time…

Trimas-Packaging_AF-Tethered-Caps
News, Top Stories

All plastic bottle caps to become ‘tethered’

15 June 2024
Steven Boyle (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for missing 15-year-old

15 June 2024
Strabane traffic op
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays to be expected in Waterside this morning

15 June 2024
beagle dogs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Animal rescuers appealing for more volunteers as pressure mounts

15 June 2024
Advertisement

