ATU Donegal has been announced as one of four locations to partner with private nursing homes to deliver a Postgraduate Gerontological Nursing Diploma.

The €3.2 million package, announced last February, will support 205 registered nurses over two years and will fund places during the academic years of 2024/2025 and 2025/2026.

The Royal College of Surgeons Ireland Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork are also participating.