McCrossan calls for more resources to treat COPD in NI after his own mother is hospitalised

The Assembly at Stormont has been told that more attention must be given to the rise in cases of COPD across Northern Ireland.

The issue was raised by West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, whose own mother has the condition, and was hospitalised last week after an urgent situation arose just over a week ago.

Mr McCrossan told the Assembly she is one of over 41,000 people with the condition in the North, and it’s vital that more resources are given over to allow for earlier detection and better treatment…………