Mixed reaction to the EU’s adoption of a new Nature Restoration Law

The Environment Minister has described as “historic” a decision by the EU to approve the controversial Nature Restoration Law.

It aims to put measures in place to restore at least 20 per cent of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030.

The regulation is designed to mitigate climate change and the effects of natural disasters.

Minister Eamon Ryan says the restoration of nature is in everyone’s interest……………….

However, the Irish Farmers’ Association insists it will not stand for farmers’ property or right to farm their land being undermined.

IFA President Francie Gorman says not enough preparatory work has been done. and the potential impact of the measure has not been assessed…………..