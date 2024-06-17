New advice booklet and video on safe muscle building launched for gym users in the North West

A new information booklet and YouTube video has been launched for gyms and sports clubs to provide information for all those seeking to put on muscle mass safely whilst working out.

Pic – L-R, Christine McEleney Co-ordinator Education and Training Northwest Region Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal, Seamus Smith, Owner BMS Gym, Bundoran, Deputy Frank Feighan, T.D., Rosaleen O’Grady, Donna McGee, HSE Addiction Services Lead Force Co-ordinator and Tracey Mitchell Chairperson NWRDATE.

Northwest Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force launch SMART Method Information Booklet and You Tube Video

Northwest Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force in conjunction with the HSE has launched an information booklet for gyms and sports clubs to provide information for all those seeking to put on muscle mass safely whilst working out.

The booklet and You Tube video were developed as a collaboration between BMS Gym and the NWRDATF Training and Education Subgroup. The information has an important message around the use of Performance Enhancing Drugs and how to avoid the use of steroids when seeking to build muscle.

The booklet and information focuses on the SMART method of Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, Time Bound goals to gain the healthy way to working out.

Deputy Frank Feighan, T.D., launched the booklet and You Tube video at BMS Gym in Bundoran on Saturday June 15th.

Donna McGee, Addiction Services Lead said “This booklet and video is intended to be used as an information piece for clubs and schools in the future with additional training available on request from the NWRDATF Education & Training Co-ordinator. This training can be tailored to suit individual groups.”

Task Forces were set up under the National Drug Strategy 2001-2008 to provide a response to illicit drug use and underage drinking problems. Task Forces have representatives from government agencies, local authorities, community and voluntary groups and its primary role is to co-ordinate responses to local needs.

NWRDATF was set up in 2003 and covers Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and North-West Cavan.

The overall objective is to significantly reduce the harm caused to individuals and society by the misuse of drug through concerted focus on supply reduction, prevention, treatment and research.

Please contact the Northwest Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force on 071 9194556 if you want to get further booklets for your sports clubs or gym.

To view the YouTube video click https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8trnYi5Vpes