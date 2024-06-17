Two arrested as suspected gun and drugs are seized during Antrim and Derry searches

Detectives have recovered a suspected firearm and large quantity of suspected Class B drugs as part of an operation in which a number of searches were conducted in Derry and Antrim.

The operation involved three searches at addresses in Derry, during which the drugs with an estimated street value of £17,000 were found, and one search in Antrim, during which the suspected weapon was seized. As the investigation continues, the suspected firearm will now be the subject of forensic testing.

Two men, aged 50 and 58 years have also been arrested as part of the investigation, and police say they both remain in custody.