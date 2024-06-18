Mark English secures Olympics place with National Record in Finland

Mark English has qualified for next month’s Olympic Games in France.
The Finn Valley man set a new national 800m record in Finland on Tuesday evening to secure his place in Paris.
His time at the Continental Tour Gold event in Turku was 1 minute 44.69 seconds and was good enough to surpass the qualifying standard to reach the Olympics for a third time in his career.
English finished second in the race, just being pipped by Sweden’s Andrea’s Kramer at the line.
Highland’s Athletic Correspondent Patsy McGonagle says it was an outstanding run: