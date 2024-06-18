Mark English secures Olympics place with National Record in Finland

Mark English has qualified for next month’s Olympic Games in France.

The Finn Valley man set a new national 800m record in Finland on Tuesday evening to secure his place in Paris.

His time at the Continental Tour Gold event in Turku was 1 minute 44.69 seconds and was good enough to surpass the qualifying standard to reach the Olympics for a third time in his career.

English finished second in the race, just being pipped by Sweden’s Andrea’s Kramer at the line.