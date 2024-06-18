Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour, Deputy Joe McHugh talks on the challenge for Irish teachers, working abroad, coming home to work. There’s advice from the passport office if your planning a trip abroad and Kathleen Murray explains why she thinks restricted dog breed rules don’t work:

Coming up we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and we learn that less people are wearing seatbelts :

We hear of a new Safefood initiative to promote more healthy eating, there’s calls for more education on water safety, we have reaction to the resignation of Eamon Ryan as the Green Party leader and finish in the garden with Paul: