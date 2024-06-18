Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour, Deputy Joe McHugh talks on the challenge for Irish teachers, working abroad, coming home to work. There’s advice from the passport office if your planning a trip abroad and Kathleen Murray explains why she thinks restricted dog breed rules don’t work:

Coming up we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and we learn that less people are wearing seatbelts :

We hear of a new Safefood initiative to promote more healthy eating, there’s calls for more education on water safety, we have reaction to the resignation of Eamon Ryan as the Green Party leader and finish in the garden with Paul:

malin town green
News, Top Stories

Malin named Ireland’s Best Kept Village

18 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste urges parties in Aer Lingus to go to the Labour Relations Commission

18 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

McBrearty to propose members of the 100% Redress for DCC’s top positions

18 June 2024
