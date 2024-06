A 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences following a serious assault at a house in the Garvagh Road area of Kilrea County Derry on Monday.

He has been charged with attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court today.

A woman and two other men who were also arrested have been released on bail, pending further investigation.