Cancer services here have been underfunded by 180 million euro since 2017.

The Irish Cancer Society is launching its Budget 2025 submission today calling on the Government to properly invest in the National Cancer Strategy, and also provide more support to patients.

It says the scheme’s budget should have increased incrementally by 110 million euro over the last 7 years but was only topped up by 65 million.

CEO of the Society Averil Power says a lot has been lost by the lack of funding…………