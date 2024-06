A Derry MLA says children in his area should not be subjected to having to attend schools where there is black mould growing on the ceilings.

Sinn Feins Padraig Delargy held up photographs in the NI assembly yesterday to show the poor conditions of some schools which he visited in Derry.

He says it’s unacceptable, and while it may not be a priority to the education minister, it is a priority to him: