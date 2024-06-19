€34.5m of PEACEPLUS funding to roll out shared learning projects in NI and border counties

€34.5m of PEACEPLUS funding has been awarded to a see shared learning in formal education settings across Northern Ireland and the border counties.

The ASPIRE project will bring students from different cultural, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds together to learn, while also providing joint training schemes to upskill educators in facilitating shared learning.

The project aims to engage 111 thousand pupils and over 1,760 educators over the next four and a half years in pre-school, primary and post primary schools settings.

It will be primarily targeted at those with no or limited prior engagement in shared education.