Family carers in Donegal are saving the state €500 million per year – Harkin

The Dail has been told that the state is saving €500 million a year because of the work being done by family carers in Donegal, with a further €375 million being saved in Sligo and Leitrim.

The figures were presented by Deputy Marian Harkin during a Dail debate on the abolition of the means test for the Carers’ Allowance, a measure she said should be called the ‘Mean’ test.

Deputy Harkin said many carers find themselves cutting back on essentials, while being denied the Carers’ Allowance, and that must change.

Calling for the implementation of a participatory model under which all carers qualify, she urged the government to look at the contribution they are making……..

 

You can hear Deputy Harkin’s full contribution to the debate here –

