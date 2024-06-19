Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we have details on quad safety from the IFA, we hear of the dangers of the use of steroids as people seek the perfect body and a listener is concerned about Chemtrails:

We hear of a new book looking at 200 years of pubs and hotels in Letterkenny, Malin is named the island’s best kept village and we discuss high hospital parking charges for cancer patients:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on MND, there reaction to Mark English qualifying for the Olympics, Chris has business news and we talk to a listener on the struggles of getting state supports for a family member with MND: