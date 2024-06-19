Quality of inland waterways the focus of a special ATU seminar this evening

The need for more action to protect inland waterways is being discussed at a special event this evening at ATU Sligo.

ATU is a member of the EU Green European University Alliance, which focused on the need to protect aquatic ecosystems for future generations.

The event at the main lecture hall in Sligo between 6pm and 8pm this evening will also involve Inland Fisheries Ireland, Waterways Ireland and Local Authority Waters Programme representatives.

Professor Frances Lucy is ATU Lead for EU Green. She says increased cooperation between the agencies and local communities is vital…….

EU GREEN Alliance: See water differently – a joint approach to protect our lakes, rivers and canals

– Irish Inland Waters

Atlantic Technological University, a member of the EU GREEN European University Alliance, is hosting a seminar on the state of water quality in Ireland and highlighting collaborative efforts to protect aquatic ecosystems for future generations. Water resilience is crucial to the survival of humans and our environment. Recognising the urgency of this issue, ATU has curated a special event, (June 19th, 6pm – 8pm, main lecture hall, ATU Sligo) where leading Irish organisations will present participatory actions targeting nature based solutions and wider conservation actions on our waters, all of which actively involve local communities.

The EPA will introduce the event with a presentation on ‘Ireland’s Water Quality: Evidence and Measures’. This will be followed by presentations from Inland Fisheries Ireland, Waterways Ireland and Local Authority Waters Programme.

The event is being held as part of the 2024 EU Green Week, focussing on water resilience. Water is a vital shared resource to be passed down from generation to generation—essential for people, the environment, and for a just, sustainable, and resilient economy. #WaterWIseEU.

ATU collaborates with eight other universities from Spain, France, Italy, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Germany, and Portugal in the EU GREEN Alliance, led by the University of Extremadura, to form a ‘super campus’ with more than 158,000 students and 18,000 staff. With a shared commitment to responsible growth, inclusive education, and environmental stewardship, these universities have come together under the banner of EU GREEN to amplify their impact and drive positive change.

Professor Frances Lucy, ATU Lead for EU Green, said, “This is an open invitation to come and hear about the challenges facing our inland waters, and how communities and agencies can share resources and best practice to make real change. Our EU GREEN researchers from partner universities will also be present and their national waters are also under stress. The event will be a great opportunity to engage and share learning ”

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session, providing an interactive platform for attendees to engage with the presenters, discuss practical solutions, and explore ways to implement similar initiatives in their own communities.

This event is a unique opportunity for researchers, policymakers, and community leaders to come together and share knowledge on issues facing our water systems. It underscores ATUs commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

We invite all interested parties to join us in this important dialogue on water resilience. Please click here to register for the event.

For more information, please contact eugreen@atu.ie