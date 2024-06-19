Road closed following serious crash in Co. Derry

Maydown Road in county Derry has been closed in both directions following a serious two vehicle crash.
The closure is in place the Templeton Park and Haw Road junction.
Diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays.
