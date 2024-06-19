Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Surge in cocaine addiction in Donegal in recent years

Those seeking help for cocaine addiction in Donegal has seen an increase in recent times, coming in second to alcohol.

Its been over that last five to six years that the drug has gained popularity.

Addiction services in the county have also seen a rise in problematic cannabis use as well as the recurrence of ecstasy, MDMA and ketamine.

Donna McGee is an Addiction Service Lead with the HSE.

She spoke to Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine ’til Noon show and said that particularly in the summer, there is a risk of bad batches of drugs:

