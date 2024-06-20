Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Aer Lingus bookings plummet as airline seeks to minimise impact of pilots’ action

Bookings at Aer Lingus have plummeted since industrial action by pilots was confirmed.

The airline has said it will work other carriers to hire in planes in order to limit the disruption.

The work to rule action by Aer Lingus pilots does not begin until next week – but its already having an impact on Aer Lingus.

New bookings fell by as much as 30% in just one day … with the President of the Irish Travel Agents Association telling the Irish Examiner – business was down ‘across the board’ from travel agents and the public.

Aer Lingus has said it will work with other airlines and partners to try to hire in aircraft in a bid to limit the damage the strike will cause.

There have been calls for the Government to get involved as the busiest travelling time of the year approaches.

Last night Taoiseach Simon Harris told both sides to ‘get into a room’ and discuss their issues – adding there was a need for common sense and a bit of ‘cop-on’.

