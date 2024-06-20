Ardara Community Childcare and other settings need a DCB plan from government – Deputy Doherty

A Donegal Deputy says history is repeating itself when it comes to childcare facilities affected by defective concrete blocks.

Deputy Pearse Doherty appealed to the government to find a solution to the imminent crisis facing Ardara Community Childcare.

The setting serves over 100 children and 76 families in the area but now hangs in limbo following a positive test for defective concrete.

Deputy Doherty says Ardara and over 20 other childcare buildings are known to be affected in Donegal, and Government do not have a plan in place to fund the remediation of these buildings.

He says it seems to be a similar route that government went down when defective concrete houses were brought to light: