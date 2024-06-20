Concern as future of Fahan Health Centre still unclear

An Inishowen councillor is continuing to seek clarity on the future of Fahan Health Centre.

It is the belief of Local Councillor Jack Murray that the nurse was being relocated and patients were being referred to either Buncrana or Muff.

In a media response to Highland Radio , the HSE said there were no plans to do so and that Public Health Nurse Services continue to be provided in the Fahan Health Centre.

Cllr Murray said the response is not representative of the people that have had to travel long distances to receive health care.