Gardaí to modify patrol car in Operation NEXUS in Donegal Rally festivities

Gardaí have launched operation NEXUS this evening following the Donegal Rally Ceremonial start in Letterkenny.

It involves one of the newest vehicles in the Garda Roads Policing Fleet, a Volkswagen Golf, that was seized during an operation that uncovered large volumes of illegal drugs and unexplained cash.

The patrol car is now used for road safety education to help keep people safe.

This project will see the car modified within legal limits by gardaí with input from car enthusiasts, in particular young male drivers.

Gardaí  will provide information on the modifications and what are the legal considerations.

These information notes will be published on the Operation NEXUS webpage on the Garda website and can be accessed by scanning interactive QR codes on the car with any smartphone.

