Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards open for applications

The Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards have been launched and are now open for applications.

The awards were launched officially by former Mayor of Letterkenny Milford MD Cllr. Kevin Bradley at the event that was held in Century Cinema.

Toni Forrester , Chamber CEO says they have made a few changes this year, which includes the addition of the Best Disability Inclusion Award and is encouraging businesses to apply.

The application process is done simply online.

Businesses can apply for one or more categories and they just have to answer a few questions and say why they should win.

Applications are open until 1st July.

Shortlisted finalists will be announced from September and the winners will be announced at the gala event that takes place on 15th November 2024 in The Silver Tassie Hotel.

To apply go to https://letterkennychamber.com/business-awards-2024/