Mobile x-ray service for older people rolled out in Donegal

Mobile medical diagnostics in partnership with the HSE have been rolled out across Donegal and the rest of the CHO1 area to see x-rays carried out for older people at their place of residence.

If a doctor deems an eligible patient requires an X-ray, then the Radiographer will arrive on-site, an X-ray examination will take place in their own room in the Residential Care Facility or in the patient’s own home and a report is shared with the referring doctor within four hours.

It provides all types of X-ray examinations including chest, pelvis, knee, wrist and shoulder.

In total nationally, over 10,000 patients have been visited and a hospital transfer was avoided in 94% of these cases.