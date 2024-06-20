Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Mobile x-ray service for older people rolled out in Donegal

Mobile medical diagnostics in partnership with the HSE have been rolled out across Donegal and the rest of the CHO1 area to see x-rays carried out for older people at their place of residence.

If a doctor deems an eligible patient requires an X-ray, then the Radiographer will arrive on-site, an X-ray examination will take place in their own room in the Residential Care Facility or in the patient’s own home and a report is shared with the referring doctor within four hours.

It provides all types of X-ray examinations including chest, pelvis, knee, wrist and shoulder.

In total nationally, over 10,000 patients have been visited and a hospital transfer was avoided in 94% of these cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni car
News, Top Stories

Drugs and cash seized in Creggan, Derry

20 June 2024
xray
News, Top Stories

Mobile x-ray service for older people rolled out in Donegal

20 June 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry appeal for information after near miss between car and walkers with baby

20 June 2024
gymnastics
News, Top Stories

Gardaí launch investigation into allegations inappropriate behaviour at Donegal based gymnastic club

20 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni car
News, Top Stories

Drugs and cash seized in Creggan, Derry

20 June 2024
xray
News, Top Stories

Mobile x-ray service for older people rolled out in Donegal

20 June 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry appeal for information after near miss between car and walkers with baby

20 June 2024
gymnastics
News, Top Stories

Gardaí launch investigation into allegations inappropriate behaviour at Donegal based gymnastic club

20 June 2024
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Body found in Bundoran this morning

20 June 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected in Strabane tonight

20 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube