PSNI in Derry appeal for information after near miss between car and walkers with baby

PSNI in Derry are appealing for information after a near miss occurred between a car and two pedestrians with a baby yesterday afternoon.
It’s reported that a black ford focus failed to stop at a redlight at the pedestrian crossing nearest the Carlisle Road Roundabout at around 12:25pm, forcing the walkers with the pram carrying a four month infant to take evasive action to prevent being stuck by this vehicle.
Investigations are underway however it’s believed that CCTV has not caught the incident, therefore police are asking for the public assistance to identify the vehicle.
This includes eye witness accounts and dashcam footage.
