There may be traffic delays in Strabane this evening as the Walk of Hope gets under way at 9pm.

Participants are scheduled to leave from Melvin Road, towards Strabane Bridge, Market Street, Abercorn Square, Railway Road, Bradley Way, Bridge Street, Strabane Bridge, Upper Main Street, Meetinghouse Street, Strabane Footbridge, and back towards Melvin Hall.

PSNI say that the walk is scheduled to be complete by 10pm and that delays may be experienced.