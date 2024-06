Valve installation works may cause water supply disruptions to North Donegal today.

Areas impacted include Shandrim, Kinnagoe, Foffenagh, Ballynakeeloge, Connaghkinnagoe, Meendacalliagh, Illies, Glenard and Umrycam.

Works are scheduled to take place from 8am until 2pm this afternoon.

However it may up until 6 o’clock this evening before supplies return.