€13.5m for children experiencing disadvantaged access to early learning and childcare

Additional funding is being made available to give children experiencing disadvantaged access to early learning and childcare.

Of the €13.5 million, €11 million will fund additional staff hours that can be used to support engagement between the settings and families.

The support is to be child-targeted including children in homelessness, travellers, Roma children, and children in International Protection.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman says the rest of the money will go on other focused measures: