€7.6m PEACEPLUS funding secured for Donegal

Donegal County Council has secured €7.6m in PEACEPLUS funding.

The funding is part of the PEACEPLUS ‘Co-designed Local Community Action Plans’ and will support a wide and diverse range of projects, aimed at addressing local challenges and promoting peace and prosperity across the council area.

The Plan also includes the creation of six co-designed, transformative and sustainable shared spaces, that will facilitate communication, connection, co-operation and interaction among users and stakeholders.

The programme will benefit the whole of Donegal including the eastern and most populated parts of the County as well as the more rural parts that are less populated but with the greatest socio-economic needs, levels of isolation and exclusion.

Top Stories

donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

€7.6m PEACEPLUS funding secured for Donegal

21 June 2024
untitled 2
News, Top Stories

Mayor of DCSDC invites Taylor Swift to visit the city as it’s revealed she’s a ‘Derry girl’

21 June 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

First meeting of newly elected Donegal County Councillors to take place today

21 June 2024
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

€13.5m for children experiencing disadvantaged access to early learning and childcare

21 June 2024
