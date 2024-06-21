€7.6m PEACEPLUS funding secured for Donegal

Donegal County Council has secured €7.6m in PEACEPLUS funding.

The funding is part of the PEACEPLUS ‘Co-designed Local Community Action Plans’ and will support a wide and diverse range of projects, aimed at addressing local challenges and promoting peace and prosperity across the council area.

The Plan also includes the creation of six co-designed, transformative and sustainable shared spaces, that will facilitate communication, connection, co-operation and interaction among users and stakeholders.

The programme will benefit the whole of Donegal including the eastern and most populated parts of the County as well as the more rural parts that are less populated but with the greatest socio-economic needs, levels of isolation and exclusion.