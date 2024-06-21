Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Parking map for Ramp Finish of Donegal Rally

Spectator parking for the Ramp Finish of the Wilton Donegal International Rally at the Mount Errigal Hotel will be available from 3pm on Sunday the 23rd of June across the Neil T Blaney Road from the Letterkenny PSC as shown on the map below:

 

 

 

 

