PSNI in Derry and Strabane appeal for information on man on the run

PSNI in Strabane and Derry are appealing for information to assist in locating Gerard Given who is currently unlawfully at large.

Mr Given was convicted of Grievous Bodily Harm last year in relation to an incident that happened in 2022.

He has since breached the conditions of his licence and has been recalled to prison.

He is described as being 5’8 in height, of medium build with blue eyes.

Police have been unable to arrest him and its believed be may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

Those who see Mr. Given are not to approach him should contact the PSNI.

 

 

highland radio
Audio, News, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday June 21st

21 June 2024
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strathfoyle community will pull together to support the family of Richard Edwards – Cllr Alex Duffy

21 June 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry and Strabane appeal for information on man on the run

21 June 2024
ocean sea
News, Top Stories

Donegal fishing vessel sank off Scottish coast overnight

21 June 2024
Advertisement

