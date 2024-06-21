Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Shots fired at house in Coleraine

Police have described a shooting at a house in Coleraine last night as ‘reckless’.

Two people who were in the house at the time escaped injury.

Police received a report that a number of shots had been fired through the front window of a house at around 11.30pm in the Glenvarna Drive area of Coleraine last night.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan says this was a particularly reckless attack in a built up area.

A man and woman who were in the house at the time escaped uninjured.

DCI Brennan says they are lucky they are not investigating a murder this morning.

She says there is no place in society for criminals who think they have the right to put the community at risk in this way.

Police say they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Glenvarna Drive area last evening and who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or captured dash-cam or doorbell footage.

